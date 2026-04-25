Braxton Ashcraft News: Placed on bereavement list
The Pirates placed Ashcraft (personal) on the bereavement/family medical emergency list Saturday.
Ashcraft had been scheduled to make his next start Monday versus St. Louis, but he'll miss that outing since he's required to sit out at least three (and no more than seven) games while on the bereavement list. Pittsburgh called up reliever Cam Sanders from Triple-A Indianapolis to temporarily fill Ashcraft's spot on the 26-man roster. It's unclear who will slide into Ashcraft's rotation spot for what will likely be a spot start Monday.
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