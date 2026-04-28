Braxton Ashcraft headshot

Braxton Ashcraft News: Reinstated ahead of Tuesday's start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2026

The Pirates activated Ashcraft from the bereavement list Tuesday, Jason Mackey of MLB.com reports.

Ashcraft will start Tuesday's contest at home against the Cardinals after being away from the club the last few days. The right-hander is off to a dynamite start this season, having collected a 2.43 ERA and 32:9 K:BB over his first 29.2 innings.

Braxton Ashcraft
Pittsburgh Pirates
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