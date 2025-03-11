Fantasy Baseball
Braxton Ashcraft headshot

Braxton Ashcraft News: Removed from big-league camp

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2025

The Pirates optioned Ashcraft to Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday.

Ashcraft made two appearances for the Pirates this spring, giving up two earned runs on five hits while striking out four batters across 3.2 innings. He'll ultimately miss out on Pittsburgh's Opening Day rotation, but if the 25-year-old righty can put up numbers resembling anything close to the 0.44 ERA he logged over 20.1 frames in Indianapolis last year, he could be on track to debut sometime in 2025.

