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Braxton Ashcraft News: Settles for no-decision Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 16, 2026 at 6:29am

Ashcraft didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 11-9 extra-inning loss to the Phillies, giving up four runs on seven hits over 6.2 innings. He struck out five without walking a batter.

The 26-year-old righty had a quality start through six innings with the Pirates holding a 6-3 lead, but manager Don Kelly tried to coax one more frame out of Ashcraft. He got two outs after a leadoff single, but then got lifted after 100 pitches (76 strikes) and had to watch Mason Montgomery serve up a two-run shot to Kyle Schwarber, with the rest of the bullpen ultimately costing Ashcraft his third win of the year. Ashcraft will take a 3.09 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 56:14 K:BB through 55.1 innings into his next start, which is set to come on the road next week in St. Louis.

Braxton Ashcraft
Pittsburgh Pirates
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