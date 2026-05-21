Braxton Ashcraft headshot

Braxton Ashcraft News: Sharp again in third win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 21, 2026

Ashcraft (3-2) earned the win Thursday over the Cardinals, allowing a run on four hits and two walks across seven innings. He struck out nine.

Ashcraft was impressive Thursday, holding St. Louis to a lone run on an Ivan Herrera third-inning homer while matching a season high with nine strikeouts. Ashcraft has pitched into the seventh inning in four consecutive starts, posting a 2.14 ERA in that span (28.1 innings). Overall, his ERA is down to 2.89 with a 1.03 WHIP and 65:16 K:BB across 10 starts (62.1 innings) this season. Ashcraft will look to keep rolling in his next outing, tentatively scheduled to come at home against the Cubs.

Braxton Ashcraft
Pittsburgh Pirates
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Braxton Ashcraft See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Braxton Ashcraft See More
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
5 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
12 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, May 9
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, May 9
Author Image
Chris Bennett
12 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategies for Saturday, May 9
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategies for Saturday, May 9
Author Image
Dan Marcus
12 days ago
MLB Barometer: Stuff+ Risers and Fallers
MLB
MLB Barometer: Stuff+ Risers and Fallers
Author Image
Dan Marcus
15 days ago