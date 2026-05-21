Braxton Ashcraft News: Sharp again in third win
Ashcraft (3-2) earned the win Thursday over the Cardinals, allowing a run on four hits and two walks across seven innings. He struck out nine.
Ashcraft was impressive Thursday, holding St. Louis to a lone run on an Ivan Herrera third-inning homer while matching a season high with nine strikeouts. Ashcraft has pitched into the seventh inning in four consecutive starts, posting a 2.14 ERA in that span (28.1 innings). Overall, his ERA is down to 2.89 with a 1.03 WHIP and 65:16 K:BB across 10 starts (62.1 innings) this season. Ashcraft will look to keep rolling in his next outing, tentatively scheduled to come at home against the Cubs.
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