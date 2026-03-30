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Braxton Ashcraft News: Six strong innings Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2026

Ashcraft (0-1) took the loss Monday against the Reds, allowing two runs on four hits and four walks in six innings. He struck out three.

The right-hander was saddled with a tough-luck loss, logging a quality start in his season debut. The four walks allowed matched a career high for Ashcraft, but it was still a fine showing overall at hitter-friendly Great American Ball Park. Ashcraft's next start is scheduled to come over the weekend at home versus the Orioles, and he'll be trying to reach the 90-pitch mark after tossing 87 pitches Monday.

Braxton Ashcraft
Pittsburgh Pirates
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