Braxton Ashcraft News: Spins career-high 7.2 innings
Ashcraft took a no-decision Sunday against the Reds, allowing no runs on four hits and two walks in 7.2 innings. He struck out six.
Sunday was the longest start of Ashcraft's career, and he worked very efficiently while tossing 82 pitches. The right-hander has been consistent for the Pirates and fantasy managers alike thus far, pitching at least five innings while giving up two runs or fewer in six of his seven starts. Ashcraft will bring a strong 3.02 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 45:14 K:BB over 41.2 frames into his next scheduled appearance versus the Giants.
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