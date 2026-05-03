Braxton Ashcraft headshot

Braxton Ashcraft News: Spins career-high 7.2 innings

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2026

Ashcraft took a no-decision Sunday against the Reds, allowing no runs on four hits and two walks in 7.2 innings. He struck out six.

Sunday was the longest start of Ashcraft's career, and he worked very efficiently while tossing 82 pitches. The right-hander has been consistent for the Pirates and fantasy managers alike thus far, pitching at least five innings while giving up two runs or fewer in six of his seven starts. Ashcraft will bring a strong 3.02 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 45:14 K:BB over 41.2 frames into his next scheduled appearance versus the Giants.

Braxton Ashcraft
Pittsburgh Pirates
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Braxton Ashcraft See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Braxton Ashcraft See More
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
Yesterday
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
8 days ago
Leaderboard of the Week: Unlucky Pitchers
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Unlucky Pitchers
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
11 days ago
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Wednesday, April 22
MLB
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Wednesday, April 22
Author Image
Michael Rathburn
11 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 22
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 22
Author Image
Chris Morgan
11 days ago