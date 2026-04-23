Braxton Ashcraft headshot

Braxton Ashcraft News: Strong showing in no-decision

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 23, 2026 at 6:58am

Ashcroft didn't factor into the decision Wednesday against the Rangers after tossing seven innings of two-run ball, allowing four hits and two walks while striking out five.

Had Ashcraft received a little more support from an offense that woke up to score four runs in the top of the ninth inning, he could've easily earned the win after a solid outing. Ashcraft continued his strong start to the campaign with a fifth straight outing allowing two or fewer earned runs, and he's pitched at least six innings three times in that stretch. The right-hander will take his 2.43 ERA and 1.01 WHIP across 29.2 innings into his next start, which is tentatively scheduled for next week at home against the Cardinals.

Braxton Ashcraft
Pittsburgh Pirates
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