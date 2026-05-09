Braxton Ashcraft News: Strong showing in win
Ashcraft (2-2) allowed one run on six hits and struck out six without walking a batter over seven innings to earn the win Saturday over the Giants.
Ashcraft has gone seven frames in three of his last four starts, though this was his first win in that span. He's picked up five quality starts in eight outings this season, his first as a full-time starter in the majors. The 26-year-old is at a 2.77 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 51:14 K:BB through 48.2 innings this season and seems to be trending up with his recent performances. He is projected to make his next start at home versus the Phillies.
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