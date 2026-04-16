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Braxton Ashcraft News: Surrenders five in no-decision

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 16, 2026 at 6:00pm

Ashcraft settled for a no-decision Thursday against the Nationals, allowing five runs (two earned) on five hits and two walks while striking out seven in 5.2 innings pitched.

Ashcraft's streak of allowing two or fewer earned runs in a start this season will continue, however five runs charged to him did come across in Thursday's contest, the most he's allowed since becoming a starter. The 26-year-old continued to strike batters out at a high rate, sending seven Nationals hitters down via the strikeout. That brings his total up to 27 against just seven walks through 22.2 innings of work on the year. The right-hander is lined up to wrestle with the Rangers, tied for fifth in MLB with 21 home runs, in his next start.

Braxton Ashcraft
Pittsburgh Pirates
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