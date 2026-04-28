Braxton Ashcraft News: Yields six runs in loss
Ashcraft (1-2) took the loss against the Cardinals on Tuesday, allowing six runs on six hits and three walks while striking out seven across 4.1 innings.
Ashcraft entered Tuesday's game having given up two earned runs or less in each of his last five starts, but it was a different story against St. Louis. He gave up three runs through the first three frames (including solo homers from Victor Scott and Nolan Gorman) before yielding another three runs in the fifth. Tuesday's performance ballooned Ashcraft's numbers up to a 3.71 ERA and 1.15 WHIP over 34 innings, along with a 39:12 K:BB. He'll look to bounce back in his next start, tentatively slated for this weekend at home against the Reds.
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