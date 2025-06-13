Braxton Bragg Injury: Placed on IL

Bragg was placed on the Double-A Chesapeake 7-day injured list Friday due to a right forearm strain, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Bragg had his turn in the rotation skipped last week due to discomfort in his right forearm, but he was listed as Chesapeake's starting pitcher for Friday's game against Harrisburg. It's unclear if he sustained a setback leading up to Friday's outing. Regardless, the injury is now considered severe enough to warrant an IL stint.