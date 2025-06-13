Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Braxton Bragg headshot

Braxton Bragg Injury: Placed on IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 13, 2025

Bragg was placed on the Double-A Chesapeake 7-day injured list Friday due to a right forearm strain, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Bragg had his turn in the rotation skipped last week due to discomfort in his right forearm, but he was listed as Chesapeake's starting pitcher for Friday's game against Harrisburg. It's unclear if he sustained a setback leading up to Friday's outing. Regardless, the injury is now considered severe enough to warrant an IL stint.

Braxton Bragg
Baltimore Orioles
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now