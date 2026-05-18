Braxton Fulford News: Back with big-league club
Fulford was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque on Monday, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.
Fulford will provide the Rockies with another left-handed bat. He's in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against the Rangers, batting ninth and slotting in as the club's designated hitter.
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