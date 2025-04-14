Braxton Fulford News: Gets first big-league call-up

The Rockies selected Fulford's contract from Triple-A Albuquerque on Monday.

Colorado opened up room for Fulford on the 26-man active roster by placing Kris Bryant (back) on the injured list. Fulford had gotten off to a strong start to the season at Albuquerque, slashing .395/.477/.868 with five home runs and 10 RBI across 44 plate appearances. The 26-year-old will provide a third catcher behind Hunter Goodman and Jacob Stallings. Fulford's arrival could allow Goodman to see more time as the Rockies' designated hitter following Bryant's placement on the IL, which would allow the more defensive-minded Stallings to see more opportunities behind the plate.