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Braxton Fulford News: Recalled, starting Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 18, 2026 at 2:36pm

The Rockies recalled Fulford from Triple-A Albuquerque, and the 27-year-old will start behind home plate and bat eighth against the Dodgers on Tuesday.

The move gives the Rockies much-needed depth behind home plate after star catcher Hunter Goodman (shoulder) was placed on the 10-day injured list. Fulford will be thrust into action immediately following his promotion to the majors, where he's slashed .177/.254/.290 with four steals, one home run and seven RBI across 71 plate appearances with Colorado this season.

Braxton Fulford
Colorado Rockies
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