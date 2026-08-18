Braxton Fulford News: Recalled, starting Tuesday
The Rockies recalled Fulford from Triple-A Albuquerque, and the 27-year-old will start behind home plate and bat eighth against the Dodgers on Tuesday.
The move gives the Rockies much-needed depth behind home plate after star catcher Hunter Goodman (shoulder) was placed on the 10-day injured list. Fulford will be thrust into action immediately following his promotion to the majors, where he's slashed .177/.254/.290 with four steals, one home run and seven RBI across 71 plate appearances with Colorado this season.
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