Braxton Fulford headshot

Braxton Fulford News: Returns to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 25, 2026

The Rockies optioned Fulford to Triple-A Albuquerque Tuesday.

The 27-year-old was up with the Rockies the past week but will return to Triple-A since Hunter Goodman (shoulder) was activated from the injured list Tuesday. Fulford hasn't made much of an impact offensively when up with Colorado this year with a .174/.253/.275 slash in 43 games.

Braxton Fulford
Colorado Rockies
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