Braxton Fulford News: Returns to Triple-A
The Rockies optioned Fulford to Triple-A Albuquerque Tuesday.
The 27-year-old was up with the Rockies the past week but will return to Triple-A since Hunter Goodman (shoulder) was activated from the injured list Tuesday. Fulford hasn't made much of an impact offensively when up with Colorado this year with a .174/.253/.275 slash in 43 games.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Braxton Fulford See More
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week2 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target3 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target31 days ago
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Hidden Power33 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target38 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Braxton Fulford See More