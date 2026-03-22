Braxton Fulford News: Sent to Triple-A
The Rockies optioned Fulford to Triple-A Albuquerque on Sunday, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
Fulford had a .591 OPS in 38 games with the Rockies last season but was unable to win the backup catcher job during spring training. The 27-year-old could get called up by the Rockies if Hunter Goodman or Brett Sullivan suffer an injury.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Braxton Fulford See More
-
General MLB Article
MLB Hot Stove Transaction Tracker103 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target190 days ago
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week196 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target197 days ago
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week224 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Braxton Fulford See More