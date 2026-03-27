Braxton Fulford News: Summoned from minors
The Rockies recalled Fulford from Triple-A Albuquerque on Friday, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
He's taking the roster spot vacated by Mickey Moniak (finger). Fulford was beaten out by Brett Sullivan for the No. 2 catcher job in Colorado but will wind up making the Opening Day roster after all. With three catchers on the roster, the Rockies could use Hunter Goodman some at designated hitter while Moniak is shelved.
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