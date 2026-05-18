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Braxton Fulford News: Swipes two bags Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2026

Fulford went 0-for-2 with a walk, two runs and two stolen bases in a 7-6 victory versus the Rangers on Monday.

Fulford was called up from Triple-A Albuquerque ahead of the contest and got a start as the Rockies' DH. He reached on a fielder's choice in the fourth inning and subsequently stole second base before coming home on a Brenton Doyle single. Fulford then walked in the sixth, swiped second base again and scored another run. The catcher came into Monday with one stolen base over 41 career big-league games, but he did rank in the 91st percentile in sprint speed last season and swiped double-digit bags two separate years in the minors.

Braxton Fulford
Colorado Rockies
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