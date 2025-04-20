Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Braxton Fulford headshot

Braxton Fulford News: Tallies first big-league homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2025

Fulford went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Game 1 of Sunday's doubleheader against the Nationals.

Fulford drew his second start since being recalled Wednesday and hit ninth in the order. He went yard to lead off the sixth inning, accounting for his first big-league hit and homer. Fulford should continue to get looks as the backup catcher so long as Kris Bryant (back) is sidelined, which allows Hunter Goodman to serve as the designated hitter.

Braxton Fulford
Colorado Rockies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now