Braxton Fulford News: Tallies first big-league homer

Fulford went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Game 1 of Sunday's doubleheader against the Nationals.

Fulford drew his second start since being recalled Wednesday and hit ninth in the order. He went yard to lead off the sixth inning, accounting for his first big-league hit and homer. Fulford should continue to get looks as the backup catcher so long as Kris Bryant (back) is sidelined, which allows Hunter Goodman to serve as the designated hitter.