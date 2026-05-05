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Braxton Garrett News: Could enter Miami rotation

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 5, 2026 at 6:52am

Garrett could be recalled from Triple-A Jacksonville to start Friday's game against the Nationals, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

He would fill the spot vacated by Chris Paddack, who was designated for assignment Tuesday. Garrett missed all of the 2025 season while recovering from UCL surgery and failed to make the Opening Day roster this spring, but he's responded with a 1.71 ERA and 26:12 K:BB over 26.1 innings covering five starts with Jacksonville. Robby Snelling is also an option to take Paddack's spot, but Garrett should have the edge since he's already on the 40-man roster.

Braxton Garrett
Miami Marlins
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