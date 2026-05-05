Braxton Garrett News: Could enter Miami rotation
Garrett could be recalled from Triple-A Jacksonville to start Friday's game against the Nationals, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
He would fill the spot vacated by Chris Paddack, who was designated for assignment Tuesday. Garrett missed all of the 2025 season while recovering from UCL surgery and failed to make the Opening Day roster this spring, but he's responded with a 1.71 ERA and 26:12 K:BB over 26.1 innings covering five starts with Jacksonville. Robby Snelling is also an option to take Paddack's spot, but Garrett should have the edge since he's already on the 40-man roster.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Braxton Garrett See More
-
Top Prospects To Stash
Top Prospects to Stash as April Comes to a Close7 days ago
-
Farm Futures
Top 100 Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues61 days ago
-
Rounding Third
Fantasy Baseball Targets: The 300 Club68 days ago
-
Spring Training Job Battles
Spring Training Job Battles: NL East71 days ago
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: 2026 NL East Bold Predictions126 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Braxton Garrett See More