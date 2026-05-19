Braxton Garrett News: Headed to Jacksonville
The Marlins will option Garrett to Triple-A Jacksonville on Wednesday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
The decision to send Garrett down comes after he gave up two earned runs on three hits and three walks while striking out two batters across three innings during his start against Atlanta on Tuesday. It was an improvement over his season debut, during which he surrendered five earned runs while recording just four outs, but a second consecutive poor outing will force the Marlins to send the 28-year-old lefty back to the minors to right the ship. It's unknown who will take Garrett's place in Miami's rotation.
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