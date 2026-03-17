Braxton Garrett News: Not guaranteed rotation spot

Garrett may not begin the season in the Marlins' rotation, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

The 28-year-old southpaw didn't pitch at all in 2025 while recovering from elbow surgery, and the Marlins may decide to be cautious with the final stages of his recovery, either by optioning him to Triple-A Jacksonville, or by placing him on the IL and giving him a rehab assignment to begin the season. Garrett's 6.75 ERA and 3:3 K:BB through four spring innings also don't make a strong case that he's ready to handle a regular turn in the big-league rotation. Janson Junk would likely fill the fifth starter role until Miami deems Garrett ready to make his return.