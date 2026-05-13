Braxton Garrett News: Poised to join big-league rotation

Marlins manager Clayton McCullough said that Garrett will be recalled from Triple-A Jacksonville to start the Marlins' series finale in Minnesota on Thursday, Kyle Sielaff of Marlins.tv reports.

Garrett will be plugged into the Miami rotation as a replacement for lefty Robby Snelling (elbow), who was placed on the 15-day injured list after being diagnosed with a UCL sprain. After missing the entire 2025 season while recovering from a UCL revision surgery with an internal brace, Garrett failed to break camp with the Marlins but has been a lights-out performer at Jacksonville to begin the season. Through six starts at Triple-A, Garrett has submitted a 2.30 ERA, 0.80 WHIP and 32:15 K:BB in 31.1 innings. With Snelling's elbow injury likely to keep him on the shelf beyond the 15-day minimum, Garrett should be in line for an extended run in the Miami rotation.