Braxton Garrett headshot

Braxton Garrett News: Recalled ahead of Thursday's start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 14, 2026

The Marlins recalled Garrett from Triple-A Jacksonville on Thursday.

Garrett will start Thursday's game versus the Twins in place of the injured Robby Snelling (elbow) in what will be his first outing with the big club this season. The left-hander has been fantastic for Jacksonville in the early going, collecting a 2.30 ERA, 0.80 WHIP and 32:15 K:BB in 31.1 innings. With Snelling facing a potentially lengthy absence, Garrett should have a spot in the Miami rotation nailed down indefinitely.

Braxton Garrett
Miami Marlins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Braxton Garrett See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Braxton Garrett See More
Top Prospects to Stash with Promotions Picking Up
MLB
Top Prospects to Stash with Promotions Picking Up
Author Image
Jeremy Schneider
2 days ago
Top Prospects to Stash as May Gets Underway
MLB
Top Prospects to Stash as May Gets Underway
Author Image
Jeremy Schneider
9 days ago
Top Prospects to Stash as April Comes to a Close
MLB
Top Prospects to Stash as April Comes to a Close
Author Image
Jeremy Schneider
16 days ago
Top 100 Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues
MLB
Top 100 Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues
Author Image
James Anderson
70 days ago
Fantasy Baseball Targets: The 300 Club
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Targets: The 300 Club
Author Image
Jeff Erickson
77 days ago