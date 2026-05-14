Braxton Garrett News: Recalled ahead of Thursday's start
The Marlins recalled Garrett from Triple-A Jacksonville on Thursday.
Garrett will start Thursday's game versus the Twins in place of the injured Robby Snelling (elbow) in what will be his first outing with the big club this season. The left-hander has been fantastic for Jacksonville in the early going, collecting a 2.30 ERA, 0.80 WHIP and 32:15 K:BB in 31.1 innings. With Snelling facing a potentially lengthy absence, Garrett should have a spot in the Miami rotation nailed down indefinitely.
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