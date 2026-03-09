Braxton Garrett headshot

Braxton Garrett News: Sharp in Sunday's start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Garrett allowed one run on one hit and one walk over three innings in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Cardinals. He struck out two.

The southpaw threw 23 of 37 pitches for strikes, but while his line in the box score was good, Garrett wasn't able to match the velocity he's been flashing during batting practice sessions in camp. He sat just 91-92 mph with his four-seam fastball against the Cards and topping out at 93.6 mph. That would still be a step up from what he was showing prior to UCL revision surgery in December 2024, however, as the pitch averaged just 90.7 mph in 2024 and 90.8 mph in 2023. After not seeing game action at all in 2025, Garrett has been healthy to begin spring training and remains a favorite to open the season in the Miami rotation.

