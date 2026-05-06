Braxton Garrett headshot

Braxton Garrett News: Takes regular turn at Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 6, 2026

Garrett made his regularly scheduled start for Triple-A Jacksonville on Tuesday, giving up four runs (three earned) on four hits and three walks over five innings. He struck out six.

Keeping the southpaw on turn at Triple-A all but rules him out for a call-up Friday to join the Marlins' rotation in place of Chris Paddack. Garrett will likely get his chance to face big-league hitters later this summer, but for now it's Robby Snelling who's in line for the promotion this weekend. Garrett sports a 2.30 ERA, 0.80 WHIP and 32:15 K:BB through 31.1 innings this season for Jacksonville.

Braxton Garrett
Miami Marlins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Braxton Garrett See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Braxton Garrett See More
Top Prospects to Stash as May Gets Underway
MLB
Top Prospects to Stash as May Gets Underway
Author Image
Jeremy Schneider
Yesterday
Top Prospects to Stash as April Comes to a Close
MLB
Top Prospects to Stash as April Comes to a Close
Author Image
Jeremy Schneider
8 days ago
Top 100 Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues
MLB
Top 100 Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues
Author Image
James Anderson
62 days ago
Fantasy Baseball Targets: The 300 Club
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Targets: The 300 Club
Author Image
Jeff Erickson
69 days ago
Spring Training Job Battles: NL East
MLB
Spring Training Job Battles: NL East
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
72 days ago