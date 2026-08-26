Braxton Roxby News: Receives first big-league call-up

The Giants selected Roxby's contract from Triple-A Sacramento on Wednesday.

Roxby will head to the big leagues for the first time after submitting a 4.11 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 53:26 K:BB over 57 innings across 36 relief appearances with Sacramento. He'll provide the Giants with a multi-inning option out of the bullpen after the pitching staff had seen its depth get thinned over the past few days with all of Carson Whisenhunt (elbow), Adrian Houser (forearm) and JT Brubaker (ribs) landing on the injured list.