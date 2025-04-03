Brayan Bello Injury: Needs two more rehab starts

Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Thursday that Bello (shoulder) is "not close" to rejoining the rotation, Alex Speier of the Boston Globe reports.

Bello threw 47 pitches in his first rehab start and is slated to make a second rehab start Sunday with Triple-A Worcester. It would appear he will require at least one additional rehab outing after that as he continues to build up his stamina following a right shoulder injury. Richard Fitts and Sean Newcomb will continue holding down rotation spots for Boston until Bello and Lucas Giolito (hamstring) are ready.