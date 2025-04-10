Brayan Bello Injury: Next rehab outing set for Friday

Bello (shoulder) will make a third rehab start Friday for Triple-A Worcester, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Bello threw 56 pitches over 3.1 innings for Worcester over the weekend and will look to increase his workload Friday. The Red Sox will evaluate the right-hander following the rehab start, but manager Alex Cora suggested that Bello could require another outing in the minors after that before being ready to return from the 15-day injured list. Bello has been pitching on a four-day rest schedule between starts, so a fourth rehab outing would put him on track to come off the IL as soon as April 21.