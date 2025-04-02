Brayan Bello Injury: Next rehab start coming Sunday

Bello (shoulder) is scheduled to make a second rehab start Sunday with Triple-A Worcester, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

Bello wasn't sharp in his first rehab start with Worcester on Tuesday, covering 2.1 innings and striking out five while allowing four earned runs on four hits and two walks. Perhaps more importantly, however, Bello emerged from that start without any setbacks with his shoulder, so he'll look to increase his workload Sunday after tossing 47 pitches Tuesday. The Red Sox will reassess Bello's next steps after Sunday's outing, but if all goes well, he could return from the 15-day injured list next week and rejoin the Boston rotation.