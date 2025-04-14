Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Brayan Bello headshot

Brayan Bello Injury: On track for season debut next week

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2025

Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Monday that Bello's (shoulder) rehab start with Triple-A Worcester on Wednesday will "most likely" be his last, Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald reports.

Bello threw 64 pitches over four innings in his last rehab start and will build up more in his final rehab outing Wednesday before making his season debut with Boston next week, assuming all goes well. The right-hander has been working his way back from a strained shoulder.

Brayan Bello
Boston Red Sox
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now