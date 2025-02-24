Brayan Bello Injury: On track for start of season

Bello (shoulder) is expected to be ready for the start of the season, Peter Abraham of the Boston Globe reports.

This is a fluid situation, as Bello has been throwing from 90 feet and will need to avoid any setbacks, but he's at least more likely to be ready than teammate Kutter Crawford (knee), per Abraham's report. Lucas Giolito (elbow) is also expected to be ready for the start of the season.