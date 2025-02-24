Fantasy Baseball
Brayan Bello headshot

Brayan Bello Injury: On track for start of season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2025

Bello (shoulder) is expected to be ready for the start of the season, Peter Abraham of the Boston Globe reports.

This is a fluid situation, as Bello has been throwing from 90 feet and will need to avoid any setbacks, but he's at least more likely to be ready than teammate Kutter Crawford (knee), per Abraham's report. Lucas Giolito (elbow) is also expected to be ready for the start of the season.

