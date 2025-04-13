Brayan Bello Injury: One more rehab start needed

Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Saturday that Bello (shoulder) will make at least one more rehab start for Triple-A Worcester, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Bello made a third rehab start Friday, reaching 64 pitches and four innings. "He was OK. He was good," Cora said of Bello, who allowed three runs (two earned) on four hits and struck out five batters Friday. "Now, we'll see how he recovers today. There's definitely one more. Definitely." There are some weather issues forecasted for Worcester's upcoming road trip, which could impact when Bello next takes the mound. He's tentatively scheduled for Wednesday, which would put him on a path to return to Boston during the following week's series against the Mariners at Fenway Park from April 22-24.