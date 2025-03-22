Brayan Bello Injury: Should join rotation early

Bello (shoulder) expects to be activated by the first or second week of April, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

Bello will open the regular season on the 15-day injured list and remain behind in Fort Myers when the Red Sox break camp. Depending on when the Red Sox add Bello to the IL, which can be backdated as much as three days, the pitcher could be ready for the club's first home series against the Cardinals, which begins April 4. Boston opens the regular season with two road stops, first in Texas then Baltimore.