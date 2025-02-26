Fantasy Baseball
Brayan Bello headshot

Brayan Bello Injury: Side session set for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 26, 2025 at 7:26am

Bello (shoulder) will throw a bullpen session Friday, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

Bello has been slowed in camp by right shoulder soreness but has been throwing on flat ground without issue and will take the next step in his throwing progression Friday. The Red Sox remain optimistic that the right-hander has enough time to be ready for Opening Day, but Bello will have to continue showing progress without having any setbacks.

Brayan Bello
Boston Red Sox
More Stats & News
