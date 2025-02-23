Brayan Bello Injury: Throwing from 90 feet

Bello (shoulder) has extended his throwing program to 90 feet and will undergo a strength test Sunday, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

The right-hander was shut down briefly at the start of camp due to shoulder soreness, and he's still building up his arm strength before progressing to bullpen sessions. Bello's availability for the beginning of the regular season remains up in the air, and he may need to return to mound work soon to avoid a delayed start to the campaign.