Brayan Bello headshot

Brayan Bello News: Adding curveball to mix

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 13, 2026 at 6:05am

Bello is re-introducing a curveball to his arsenal this spring, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

With assistance from new teammate Ranger Suarez, Bello is expanding a complex arsenal that already includes a four-seamer, sinker, cutter, sweeper/slider and changeup. Bello, who came to the majors as a 23-year-old in 2022, threw a curve earlier in his career but lamented it never had the right shape or came from the proper arm slot, so the right-hander abandoned it. Red Sox pitching coach Andrew Bailey believes that Bello, through his experience at the MLB level, has developed to a point where he understands the benefits of horizontal and vertical breaks against hitters from either side of the plate. Commanding counts, limiting walks and avoiding lengthy at-bats has been key throughout his career that has toggled between brilliance and mediocrity. Adding the curveball gives him another weapon to serve that goal. Bello is projected to be fourth in Boston's rotation.

