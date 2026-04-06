Brayan Bello headshot

Brayan Bello News: Another poor outing Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2026

Bello took a no-decision Monday against the Brewers, allowing four runs (three earned) on five hits and four walks in 3.1 innings. He struck out five.

After being torched by the Astros for five earned runs in his season debut, Bello struggled once again in his second start. Besides piling up 17 swinging strikes Monday, the right-hander labored while throwing 86 pitches (50 strikes) and had a hard time finding the plate versus a tough Milwaukee lineup. Bello has a bit of a softer matchup against St. Louis slated for this weekend, when he'll be trying to improve on his 7:7 K:BB through his first eight frames.

Brayan Bello
Boston Red Sox
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brayan Bello See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brayan Bello See More
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
Yesterday
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
2 days ago
Leaderboard of the Week: Early Velocity Changes
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Early Velocity Changes
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
4 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 31
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 31
Author Image
Chris Bennett
6 days ago