Brayan Bello News: Being sent to Triple-A
The Red Sox intend to option Bello to Triple-A Worcester, Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald reports.
Bello was hammered for eight runs on seven hits and three walks across five innings in Thursday's loss to the Orioles. He had a brutal first inning, allowing nine of the first 10 batters to reach safely while being tagged for six runs. Through 61 innings this season, Bello has an ugly 6.34 ERA, 1.67 WHIP and 44:24 K:BB. He'll try to iron things out in the minors with the hope of rejoining the Red Sox later this summer. Jake Bennett is believed to be a strong candidate to fill Bello's spot in the rotation, according to Ian Browne of MLB.com.
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