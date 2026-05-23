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Brayan Bello News: Continues to thrive in long relief

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 23, 2026 at 8:32pm

Bello took a no-decision Saturday against the Twins, allowing two unearned runs on eight hits and one walk in five innings of relief. He struck out five.

Working as a bulk reliever for the Red Sox on Saturday, Bello managed his first scoreless outing of the campaign. The right-hander has fared far batter out of the bullpen this year, posting a superb 0.98 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 17:3 K:BB over 18.1 innings as a reliever as opposed to a ghastly 9.68 ERA, 2.25 WHIP and 18:18 K:BB across 30.2 frames as a starter. Given those splits, it would make sense for Boston to deploy Bello behind an opener again in his next scheduled appearance in Cleveland versus the Guardians.

Brayan Bello
Boston Red Sox
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