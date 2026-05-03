Brayan Bello News: Could work behind opener Tuesday
Bello is scheduled to make his next turn through the rotation Tuesday in Detroit, but interim manager Chad Tracy acknowledged that the right-hander could work behind an opener, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.
Tracy noted that he's already met with Bello to discuss the idea of using him out of the bullpen, something that the 26-year-old has done on just three occasions since reaching the majors in 2022. Regardless of how the Red Sox elect to use him Tuesday, Bello may need to show improve results to ensure he maintains his spot in the rotation moving forward. Over his last three starts, Bello has gone 0-3 with a 13.09 ERA, 2.73 WHIP and 8:6 K:BB across 11 innings.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brayan Bello See More
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This WeekYesterday
-
MLB Waiver Wire
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week7 days ago
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week8 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 249 days ago
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Unlucky Pitchers11 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brayan Bello See More