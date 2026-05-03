Brayan Bello News: Could work behind opener Tuesday

Bello is scheduled to make his next turn through the rotation Tuesday in Detroit, but interim manager Chad Tracy acknowledged that the right-hander could work behind an opener, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

Tracy noted that he's already met with Bello to discuss the idea of using him out of the bullpen, something that the 26-year-old has done on just three occasions since reaching the majors in 2022. Regardless of how the Red Sox elect to use him Tuesday, Bello may need to show improve results to ensure he maintains his spot in the rotation moving forward. Over his last three starts, Bello has gone 0-3 with a 13.09 ERA, 2.73 WHIP and 8:6 K:BB across 11 innings.