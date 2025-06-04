Fantasy Baseball
Brayan Bello News: Delivers quality start Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 4, 2025

Bello came away with a no-decision in Tuesday's 4-3 extra-inning loss to the Angels, giving up three runs on seven hits and two walks over six innings. He struck out four.

After struggling to complete five innings in a start through most of May, Bello began June with a much sharper outing, tossing 65 of 103 pitches for strikes in his third quality start of the year. The 26-year-old right-hander will carry a 3.91 ERA, 1.61 WHIP and 33:24 K:BB through 46 innings into his next trip to the mound, which is scheduled to come at home early next week against the Rays.

