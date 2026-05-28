Brayan Bello News: Following opener Friday
Bello is set to operate in bulk relief behind opener Tyler Samaniego on Friday against Cleveland, Ari Alexander of 7 News Boston reports.
Bello will follow an opener for the fourth time in his last five outings, which has been a recipe that has led to a great level of success for the 27-year-old. Bello has posted a miniscule 0.98 ERA and 1.04 WHIP with 17 strikeouts over 18.1 innings in his three previous appearances out of the bullpen this year. He'll look to keep up the strong work on the mound versus the Guardians.
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