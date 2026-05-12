Brayan Bello News: Goes 6.1 innings as bulk reliever

Bello didn't factor into the decision Tuesday against the Phillies, allowing one run on four hits and one walk with five strikeouts across 6.1 innings.

Bello has worked behind opener Jovani Moran each of his last two outings, and Bello has responded well with just two runs allowed on eight hits and two walks with 12 strikeouts across 13.1 innings. The right-hander has lowered his ERA to 6.46 with a 29:17 K:BB across 39 innings this season. Look for Boston to potentially again use Bello behind Moran for his next outing since it's yielded positive results the past two times against Detroit and Philadelphia.