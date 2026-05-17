Brayan Bello News: Jumped early in loss

Bello (2-5) took the loss against Atlanta on Sunday, allowing seven runs on eight hits and three walks with one strikeout over five innings.

Bello allowed runs in four of his five innings pitched, including five across the game's first two frames. He generated just seven swinging strikes on 98 pitches and yielded 11 hard-hit balls in his first start since April 29 after two impressive performances in bulk relief to open May. The 27-year-old now owns an unsightly 7.16 ERA, 1.80 WHIP and 30:20 K:BB across 44 innings this season and lines up for a home matchup against the Twins next weekend, though it's currently unclear in what role that will be.