Brayan Bello News: Logs quality start in win

Bello (2-0) earned the win against the Guardians on Sunday, allowing three runs on six hits and three walks with four strikeouts over six innings.

Bello was given an early lead and ran with it before surrendering a three-run homer in the sixth inning. The 25-year-old threw 61 of 99 pitches for strikes while generating 10 whiffs, turning in his second straight solid effort since returning from the injured list. He owns a 3.27 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 7:6 K:BB across 11 innings and lines up for a home matchup with the Twins next weekend.