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Brayan Bello News: Officially dispatched to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 5, 2026

The Red Sox optioned Bello to Triple-A Worcester on Friday.

The move opens up a spot on the 26-man roster for trade pickup Joe La Sorsa, who was acquired from the Pirates earlier in the week. Bello has been hammered for a 6.34 ERA, 1.67 WHIP and an American League-high 43 earned runs across 61 innings this season. He'll try to figure things out in the minors.

Brayan Bello
Boston Red Sox
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