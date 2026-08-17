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Brayan Bello News: Picks up win in bulk relief

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 17, 2026

Bello (5-6) was credited with the win against Arizona on Monday, allowing one run on three hits and one walk while striking out three across 4.2 innings.

Alec Gamboa served as Boston's opener, recording the first four outs before turning the keys over to Bello in the second inning. Bello allowed two singles in that same frame but escaped without issuing a run, and he kept the Diamondbacks off the board until the fifth inning on a Geraldo Perdomo sacrifice fly. Bello finished his outing having generated six whiffs and six groundouts while tossing 50 of his 76 pitches for strikes. Across 11 bullpen outings, he sports an 0.85 ERA, 0.85 WHIP and 45:7 K:BB over 52.2 innings. The Red Sox appear content with their five-man rotation, but Bello should continue to see work in a bulk-relief role when interim manager Chad Tracy wants to give his starters some extra rest.

Brayan Bello
Boston Red Sox
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