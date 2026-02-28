Brayan Bello News: Rough spring continues
Bello allowed five runs on four hits and one walk while striking out one over two innings in Friday's spring start against Atlanta.
Bello was knocked around for a second time in Grapefruit League action. While results in spring training games are less important than the process and getting work in, the right-hander's 24.30 ERA over 3.1 innings is hard to overlook. He's allowed nine runs one eight hits and two walks over 3.1 innings while allowing a .471 batting average. A change of scenery may be good for Bello, who will depart camp to participate for the Dominican Republic in the World Baseball Classic. DR manager Albert Pujols has scheduled Bello to start March 9 against Israel, per Aaliyan Mohammed of NESN.com.
