Brayan Bello headshot

Brayan Bello News: Rough spring continues

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 28, 2026 at 8:13am

Bello allowed five runs on four hits and one walk while striking out one over two innings in Friday's spring start against Atlanta.

Bello was knocked around for a second time in Grapefruit League action. While results in spring training games are less important than the process and getting work in, the right-hander's 24.30 ERA over 3.1 innings is hard to overlook. He's allowed nine runs one eight hits and two walks over 3.1 innings while allowing a .471 batting average. A change of scenery may be good for Bello, who will depart camp to participate for the Dominican Republic in the World Baseball Classic. DR manager Albert Pujols has scheduled Bello to start March 9 against Israel, per Aaliyan Mohammed of NESN.com.

Brayan Bello
Boston Red Sox
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brayan Bello See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brayan Bello See More
Fantasy Baseball Targets: The 300 Club
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Targets: The 300 Club
Author Image
Jeff Erickson
2 days ago
Does the World Baseball Classic Help or Hurt MLB Performance?
MLB
Does the World Baseball Classic Help or Hurt MLB Performance?
Author Image
Thomas Leary
4 days ago
2026 World Baseball Classic: Every MLB Player by Team and Country
MLB
2026 World Baseball Classic: Every MLB Player by Team and Country
Author Image
Thomas Leary
4 days ago
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
MLB
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
Rotowire Staff
9 days ago
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
Rotowire Staff
37 days ago